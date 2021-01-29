SUNBURY — A misdemeanor terroristic threat charge against a Shamokin man will now be heard by a county judge after a district judge found there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to Northumberland County Court.
Joe Leschinskie, 36, was arrested in late September after Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said the man threatened a Shamokin city councilwoman after a meeting on Sept. 14.
In a criminal complaint filed by Stark, the detective said after a Sept. 14 City Council meeting Leschinskie attempted to provoke a physical altercation with Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband.
Stark said Leschinskie used obscene language and threatened to harm Seidel and her husband, according to the charges.
Leschinskie and his attorney Mike Rudinski, of Williamsport, argued their case in front of Milton District Judge Mike Diehl Friday inside the Northumberland County Courthouse, in Sunbury.
Leschinskie continues to say he is not guilty of the charges and Rudinski claims his client was provoked and although Leschinskie was loud after the meeting, did not make any serious threats to hurt anyone.
Stark interviewed individuals who said the incident started at the council meeting and then continued outside in the back of the Shamokin Police Station.
City Council meetings are held at the Shamokin Emergency Squad Room located directly behind the police station near Franklin Street.
Another witness who said she attended the meeting said Leschinskie started to become agitated at the meeting with Seidel, according to Stark.
Following the meeting, the woman told Stark she heard a heated argument at the council table involving Leschinskie, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman then called for Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias, who attends council meetings, to intervene, according to the criminal complaint.
Tobias testified he asked Leschinskie to leave the meeting but he did not hear any threats. He said he sent the case to the county district attorney's office because it was a conflict of interest for his department to investigate the case.