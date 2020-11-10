WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge will allow expert witness testimony of Dr. Stephen M. Thomas in the federal case against the suspended Northumberland County doctor was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann issued the order on Monday that denies the defense motion of banning Dr. Stephen M. Thomas from testifying in the case against Raymond Kraynak. Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017.
"There is a sufficient basis supporting Dr. Thomas’ expert opinion such that it will be helpful to the jury, and the court therefore will leave any determination as to the relative strength of Dr. Thomas’ opinion to the jury," Brann wrote in his 18-page opinion.
Thomas reviewed 10 boxes of Kraynak's medical records, autopsy reports, toxicology reports and police reports. Thomas concluded that many of Kraynak's prescriptions "did not have a legitimate medical purpose," Brann wrote.
Defense attorney Thomas A. Thornton, an assistant federal public defender, argued that the defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery. He claimed to have only learned about the information during a Daubert hearing in August on whether to exclude the expert testimony.
The court will hold a telephonic status conference at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30. After 13 delays, the jury selection is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.