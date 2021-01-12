SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge will consider a motion to join the cases of accused killer Sabian Ebersole and two co-defendants.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Tuesday listened to Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee's motion to join the cases of Ebersole, 20, of Shamokin, with witnesses John Feather, 21, of Shamokin, and Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg. A decision will be made at a later time.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 over the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018. Feather and Lytle are accused of felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities.
Aimee said the charges come out of the same event and much of the evidence will be repetitive.
Attorney James Lyons, who represents Lytle, said he has concerns that his client had nothing to do with the homicide and isn't charged with the killing of Rivera. Attorney Michael Rudinski, who represents Ebersole, had a similar statement.
Rudinski said Ebersole had nothing to do with the sale of drugs.
"He is there not as a part of the drug deal or the armed robbery," said Rudinski.
Ebersole had nothing to do with moving the body, and he does not have a prior record. Ebersole was not friends nor with Lytle and Feather, he said.
Saylor asked the attorneys to submit case law by Jan. 19.
Ebersole originally pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but Saylor rejected the original plea deal earlier this year. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Feather, Lytle and Madison Collins, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.