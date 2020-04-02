SUNBURY — Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor will consider arguments on whether to release one of the women accused of attempted murder by arson in Mount Carmel due to a Rule 600 violation.
Attorney Michael Broda, who represents Misty Dunbar, 24, of Elizabethville, requested that his client be released on nominal bail since she has been imprisoned since Aug. 14 without being brought to trial. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the nature of the charges mean Dunbar is held without bail and not entitled to being released based on Rule 600.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 22, of Mount Carmel, are both facing the same 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges. Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Dunbar the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Saylor gave Broda 10 days to file his arguments and the commonwealth another 10 days once Broda files to file its own arguments. Saylor said he would consider the arguments and make a decision.