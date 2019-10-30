SUNBURY — Fired Our Lady of Lourdes Regional teacher Naiad Reich must wait to hear whether a lawsuit filed will continue. Reich lost her job after the principal learned Reich was pregnant and not married.
Reich, represented by attorney Tim Bowers, of Sunbury, and attorney Philip Murren, who represents the Diocese of Harrisburg, appeared before Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Wednesday morning. The attorneys presented arguments about the merits of the case continuing in court. Jones has yet to make a decision on whether to dismiss the case.
Jones in May denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have allowed Reich to return to work. Reich, in December 2018, was terminated from her position as a secondary school English teacher at Lourdes based on a morality clause in her contract. Unmarried, she had become pregnant by her boyfriend and had no immediate plans to wed. She attempted to retain her position by appealing to Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese Livia Riley and after that Bishop of the Diocese Ronald Gainer. That appeal was denied and it led to the lawsuit.
Bowers said the lawsuit was amended recently to include a Title VII claim, which is the federal section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that protects from discrimination based on pregnancy.
Murren argued that Reich was a non-tenured teacher with only a one-year contract and she has been paid for the remainder of the 2018-19 contract. He said the legal claims can only be brought against the employer — the board of education — but the lawsuit does not include the board, but rather the diocese, Principal Sister Mary Ann Bednar and Bishop Ronald Gainer.
Furthermore, Reich violated the contract in which she was expected to meet religious requirements, and she is now seeking the court to reward her for those violations, Murren said.
Bowers argued that the Board of Education is appointed by the Diocese and they are the real employers in the case. He expects that Reich's contract would have been renewed and she would still be employed at the school.
Bowers claims Bednar did not follow the diocese rules and procedures when she fired Reich because the board of directors at Lourdes were not made aware of the decision until board members heard about the termination in the media.
He said Title VII has a religious exemption, but only for those acting in ministerial roles, in which his client was not.