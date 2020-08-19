WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge will defer for 60 days a decision on allowing witness testimony in the case against Raymond Kraynak, the suspended doctor from Mount Carmel accused of criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, argued that the defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery. He claimed to have only learned about the information during a Daubert hearing in August on whether to exclude the testimony of expert witness Dr. Stephen M. Thomas.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brown filed an order on Wednesday that the Daubert hearing will be held open until Oct. 16 to allow for review by Thorton.
"Although the Court takes no position on whether these materials were provided during discovery, it notes that Kraynak’s counsel was far less certain of that assertion during the Daubert hearing and conceded that it was possible that he simply had not located the toxicology reports when reviewing the discovery materials," Brown wrote.
The Government also assured the court that it had turned over all discoverable materials to the defense, Thorton wrote.
"Moreover, there are clear indications in Dr. Thomas’ expert report that there were additional toxicology reports other than the two that Kraynak asserts he was provided, which should have alerted defense counsel that he did not have all relevant discovery materials," Thorton wrote.
Nevertheless, Thorton wrote, "It is beyond dispute that the toxicology reports are of critical import to this case. Furthermore, it is apparent that—whether the Government failed initially to turn over the toxicology reports or defense counsel simply misplaced them—Kraynak did not possess the toxicology reports prior to the Daubert hearing."
The judge earlier this month granted a delay in the trial for Kraynak for the 12th time in nearly three years, moving jury selection to Dec. 7 in Williamsport. There was no indication in Wednesday's court documents whether the jury selection and trial would be moved again due to this latest decision.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.