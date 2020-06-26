SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge will watch six hours of footage from a state police interview with accused murderer Jahrid Burgess.
Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, who is accused of beating 3-year old Arabella Parker to death last year, appeared via video in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor for a motion hearing on Friday.
The hearing never took place as Burgess' attorney public defender Richard Feudale argued Burgess should have the right to appear in person.
Burgess, along with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, are accused by Stonington state police of causing the fatal injuries to Arabella.
Burgess is accused of causing the injuries that led to Parker's death on Nov. 22 and Delcamp is charged as his accomplice because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
They are facing a combined 18 charges between them, including criminal homicide.
Burgess only told Saylor on Friday he wanted to be present for any hearings he may have.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, asked Saylor to watch the entire six hours of footage.
Matulewicz said Burgess is arguing he should have been given an attorney but Matulewicz said he had multiple chances during a near 11-hour interview.
Saylor and the attorneys agreed to trim the footage to six hours of the most important materials that needed to be viewed.