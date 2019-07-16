SUNBURY — The two video interviews where accused killer Brian Heffner admitted that a gun went off and killed Sean Maschal will not be permitted as evidence during the trial.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in a five-page opinion ordered that Heffner's statements be suppressed. Saylor agreed with the defense motion that Heffner's Fifth Amendment rights were violated when Heffner asked for a lawyer multiple times during an October 2017 interview with three police officers.
During the interviews, Heffner, 38, admitted that a gun went off and killed Maschal inside a vehicle in a wooded area in Mount Carmel Township, but he said he was too high on bath salts to remember who was holding the gun.
Robert Villari and David Brown, two witnesses who were also in the vehicle, told police Heffner fired the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
The first video is approximately 40 minutes long while the second video is approximately 20 minutes long. The two videos take place at SCI-Camp Hill since Heffner was jailed on a parole violation.
Heffner at first denies knowing anything about Maschal's death but later said the gun went off in the vehicle. He said he couldn't remember who was holding the gun because they were all high. At some point during the second interview, the officers tell Heffner that the trajectory of the bullet points to him as the shooter. Heffner then starts crying, putting his hand in the crook of his elbow, wiping his eyes with his hands and his prison jumpsuit and blowing his nose with a tissue.
Jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 9 with the five-day trial to start Sept. 16. Neither Villari or Brown are charged in Maschal's death.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER