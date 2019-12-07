SUNBURY — One of the women accused of attempted murder by arson awaits a decision by a Northumberland County Judge on whether to dismiss the charges against her.
Michelle Rhoads, 23, of Mount Carmel, and defense attorney Richard Fuedale appeared in front of county Judge Paige Rosini on Friday for a criminal motion hearing to drop the charges. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and borough Patrolman Justin Stelma presented testimony and video evidence of the case against her.
Due to audio issues, the video evidence could not be played in court, so Rosini said she would review the evidence in chambers and make a decision at a later date.
Rhoads and Misty Dunbar, 24, of Elizabethville, are both facing the same 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges. Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Dunbar the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Both were denied bail and remain county inmates. Neither woman has an upcoming hearing scheduled for court.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER