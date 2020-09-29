SUNBURY — New evidence that accused serial rapist John Kurtz assaulted other women over a 27-year period will not be permitted in the October trial in Northumberland County Court.
President Judge Charles Saylor ruled that the commonwealth cannot use the evidence that Kurtz, 46, a former SCI-Coal Township Prison Guard, attempted to sexually assault an 18-year-old woman in 1993 and allegedly raped another woman in 2002. Kurtz is not charged with either incident but is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Saylor wrote that he considered various factors regarding the consideration of justifying the exceptions to the general rule of non-admissibility of "other crimes" evidence. Two factors are the dates and lack of convictions of the alleged prior crimes, which would require "in essence three more mini-trials within this trial," the judge wrote.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is prosecuting the case which is expected to take two weeks at trial. Jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 5.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence.
Kurtz, who remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail, is represented by defense attorney Michael Suders.