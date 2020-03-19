Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor is directing district judges to space out hearings and limit the number of people waiting for their cases to be heard, according to Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Gembic said yesterday he still had a large amount of people in his office and he never read the directive Saylor sent out. Gembic said Wednesday he will follow Saylor’s orders.
“There is no doubt Judge Saylor has been on top of this since it first started spreading across the state,” Gembic said Wednesday. “It is obvious he is concerned about the court personnel and public and anyone who has contact with the system. In fact, Judge Saylor had made an early morning directive on Tuesday to set precautions for the safety of everyone and I, unfortunately, did not read the directive when I was was in court. I wanted to clarify that we will follow his directive.”
Gembic’s biggest hearing day of the week is on Tuesdays. More than 40 people lined the hallways as they waited to appear before the judge.
Gembic said until further notice he will stagger hearing schedules and limit the number of people in the courtroom for proceedings, based on Saylor’s order.
Gembic office is inside the CareerLink, on East and Arch streets, in Shamokin.
In Sunbury, District Judge Mike Toomey also said he will be following the order.
“All preliminary hearings, traffic and non-traffic summary trials will be held in staggered increments every 30 minutes,” Toomey said. “When possible all hearings will be limited to the parties involved and their attorneys.”
Toomey said individuals scheduled for court should remain outside the Northumberland County Administration building, on Stadium Drive, in their vehicle until the time of their proceedings.
Toomey said individuals, including police officers, are not to congregate outside the courtroom or hallways of the administration building.
All inmates in the county jail or state prison that are to appear before Toomey or Gembic will be on video to minimize the risk of COVID-19.