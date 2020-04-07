DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James has extended the judicial emergency in the 26th Judicial District, covering Montour and Columbia counties, to April 30.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court authorized each Pennsylvania judicial district to declare a judicial emergency for their districts on March 16 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
James issued the initial order and amended it on March 18 through April 14. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a statewide judicial emergency March 18 through April 3 and extended it through April 30.