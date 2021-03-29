SUNBURY — The Northumberland County judicial sale on Friday generated nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in revenue.
The 111 parcels out of 152 available brought in $722,460.31 at the sale held at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center in Shamokin. It was the largest judicial sale in the 11 years that tax claims director Janel Barwick has been with the tax claim department.
"COVID-19 put a lot of dampers on this sale," said Barwick. "We normally would have had the sale in the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 restrictions forced us to delay the sale until this past Friday. We normally hold our sales at the Administration Building in Sunbury, but moved the location to the Career Center on Arch Street in Shamokin. This allowed us to have more bidders present at the sale while still complying with the COVID-19 restrictions. The auditorium allowed us ample amount of room to socially distance while still requiring bidders to wear masks.
A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. While the properties are sold free and clear — meaning the new owner is not responsible for any liens, mortgages or back taxes — the money is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities, Barwick said.
For comparison, the 2009 judicial sale — the first of its kind in eight years — generated $488,731.33. The 2019 judicial sale generated $175,007.41. Prior to Friday's sale, 2017 was the highest sale at $531,290.08, Barwick said.
The highest bid at the sale was $56,000 for 514-516 Market St., Sunbury, which houses the Gentlemen's Barbershop. Catherina Kurver, of Sunbury, purchased the property from Barone Realty LLC. Kurver also purchased for $12,000 the former Varias Restaurant at 444-446 Market St., Sunbury — the only building in Sunbury with a condemned placard is the former Varias Restaurant.
The second-highest bid was $48,000 for 210 Riverside Lane, Herndon. Chelsea Torgersen, of Herndon, purchased the property from Derl and Dianne Knarr.
The third-highest bid was $37,000 for 1445 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township. Andrew Miller, of Sunbury, purchased the property from Joseph M. Delorso.
Cash Now LLC, of York, spent the most money at $112,769.84 for 11 properties.
In total, 40 properties were sold in Shamokin, 28 in Mount Carmel, 24 in Coal Township, five each in Sunbury and Mount Carmel Township, two each in Kulpmont and Marion Heights and one each in Zerbe Township, Herndon, Ralpho Township and Rockefeller Township.
"My department only consists of a total of three employees," said Barwick. "Without the help and assistance of multiple other county departments, this sale would not have been able to run as smooth as it did."
County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the sale was such a success due to not having it last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"The great attendance made it a competitive bidding," said Schiccatano. "We're very happy with the turnout. We're hoping these properties get remodeled and are used to better our county and improve housing."
He praised the tax claims office, the assessment office and all county employees involved in the sale.
"I commend them for handling such a big turn out and having such a good sale," said Schiccatano.
The next judicial sale is scheduled for August. The properties that did not sell at the sale on Friday and in August will be offered at a Repository Sale in November.