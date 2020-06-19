Juneteenth celebrations change amid pandemic, civil unrest

In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, or a community festival.
But to Sierra Medina, 20, of Selinsgrove, a black American, it's a solemn day of remembrance. "The significance of this day," she said on Thursday, "is that freedom always came in limitation. Slaves were only freed in the South as instruments for victory for the North. This day of remembrance represents the freedom that we hold dear, and the hope of freedoms and justice we are always striving for. It's a recognition and reckoning of pain, as well as a fire of determination."
And Regina Russell, of Sunbury, also a black American, said that "this is part of our history. A history that for years wasn't taught in schools or known about. I say, it's about time."
In 2020, as the coronavirus ravishes black America disproportionately, as economic uncertainty wrought by the pandemic strains black pocketbooks, and as police brutality continues to devastate black families, Juneteenth has become a day of protest.
In Milton tonight, the local collective known as If Not Us, Then Who? will be holding a vigil across from the Moose Lodge, 139 South Front St., said Frank Manzano, one of the organizers. “We’re holding it to honor our fallen soldiers. Because we’ve lost a lot of lives. Juneteenth is a very special day.”
For many white Americans, recent protests over police brutality have driven their awareness of Juneteenth's significance.
"This is one of the first times since the '60s, where the global demand, the inter-generational demand, the multiracial demand is for systemic change," said Cornell University professor Noliwe Rooks, a segregation expert. "There is some understanding and acknowledgment at this point that there's something in the DNA of the country that has to be undone."
Friday's celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience, along with expressions of black joy in spite of an especially traumatic time for the nation. And like the nationwide protests that followed the police-involved deaths of black men and women in Minnesota, Kentucky and Georgia, Juneteenth celebrations are likely to be remarkably more multiracial.
"I think this year is going to be exciting to make white people celebrate with us that we're free," said 35-year-old Army veteran David J. Hamilton III, who has organized a Juneteenth march and protest through a predominantly black, Hispanic and immigrant neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Hamilton, who is black, said this year is his first treating "Juneteenth with the same fanfare as the Fourth of July or Memorial Day."
As of Thursday, organizers with the Movement for Black Lives said they had registered more than 275 Juneteenth weekend events across 45 states, through its website.
Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.
The day is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states without official recognition. And it is not yet a federal holiday. It took roughly 18 years after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. before his birthday was observed as a federal holiday.
