SUNBURY — Jury selections are now complete for two trials that will take place this week, according to Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn.
O'Hearn said 77 people were scheduled for jury selection on Monday and 50 showed up.
O' Hearn said two one-day jury trials are scheduled. One for today and one for Friday.
O' Hearn said there were no issues with the selections and that all 50 people were socially distanced during the process.
O'Hearn said the selections began at 9:15 a.m. and were completed by 11 a.m.
Both cases are set to be in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.