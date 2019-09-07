HARRISBURG — Jury selection and trial for 19 of 22 defendants arrested in the federal drug sting dubbed “Operation Save Milton” is scheduled for Nov. 4 in the Federal Building in Harrisburg.
Pretrial motions are due Oct. 21 in the cases against Harold Maysonet Pagan, Alejandro Rivera, Ricarte Negron, Raul Santos, Jamie Rivera, Justo Melendez, Bradimir
Hernandez, Robert Pacheco, Kevin Robles and Reymond Hernandez.
Pretrial motions are due Oct. 7 in the cases against Jose Guzman-Ruiz, Francisco Candelaria, Ariel Diaz, Roberto Rodriguez-Bristol, Tony Garcia, Israel Gonzalez, Kimberly Rivera, Yarelis Seda and Denny Fernandez-Molina.
Luis Santiago pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 21, according to court records.
The defendants were arrested in March as part of a multi-agency investigation into alleged drug trafficking based in Milton, culminating initially in federal indictments against suspects accused of conspiring to sell more than $1 million of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Northumberland, Union and Dauphin counties.
The trial date initially was set for July 1. It was continued to Monday before being rescheduled for the second time.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO