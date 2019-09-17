LEWISBURG — Union County’s president judge scheduled jury selection and trial for a Milton man accused by state police of sending sexually charged messages to a minor.
Judge Michael T. Hudock ordered jury selection to begin Oct. 21, followed by a trial, for Ross E. Terry Jr., 21. Terry is represented by attorney Kathleen McCracken-Lincoln.
Trooper Justin Rosboschil charged Terry in July 2018 with four counts including felony unlawful contact with a minor.
According to a criminal complaint, a 14-year-old accuser told law enforcement in May 2018 that Terry sent her digital messages and a sexually explicit photograph and to meet and have sex, arrest papers state. The accuser told him to stop messaging her, according to arrest papers.
