SUNBURY — Nearly 200 people will be in the Northumberland County Courthouse for the jury selection of accused rapist John Kurtz on Monday.
Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn said 450 people were originally summoned. Two groups of about 100 potential jurors each will be brought in, one at 9:15 a.m. and the other at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Kurtz is the only case scheduled for jury selection.
“We will utilize courtrooms one and two to ensure proper social distancing,” said O’Hearn. “We will have two TVs set up in courtroom 2 so the jurors that are in two can watch the process. The number summoned —about 450 — is about the same that we normally would summon but we would most likely have more than one case to pick.”
Kurtz, 46, a former SCI-Coal Township Prison Guard, is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence.
The trial is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to take two weeks.
Kurtz, who remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail, is represented by defense attorney Michael Suders. Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is the lead prosecutor.
“Absolutely, we’re ready,” said District Attorney Matulewicz, but he reserved further comment.