SUNBURY — Accused killer Jose Colon is scheduled for jury selection and trial in March.
During a pre-trial conference on Friday, defense attorney James Best, of Sunbury, said he might need to file a continuance before March to delay the trial in order to have some time to address a few lingering issues. The jury selection is tentatively scheduled for March 15 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor followed by a two-week trial.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
Colon, who appeared Friday by videoconference, said he wants to be released since he has been in jail for nearly three years. He said based on Rule 600, he deserves to be released because he hasn't been brought to trial yet.
Saylor told him to discuss the matter with his attorney. If a delay in the trial needs to be addressed, Saylor asked Best to file the motion in a timely manner.