SUNBURY — The jury selection and trial for accused killer Jose Colon was continued to later this summer in Northumberland County Court.
On Thursday, Colon, 43, of Shamokin, appeared via videoconference with attorney Jim Best in front of President Judge Charles Saylor to request the delay due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 crisis. Best said many court cases are being delayed and it's been difficult to communicate with his client.
Saylor said other cases that were delayed in March and April will be ready for trial and rescheduled for June, meaning many of the other cases scheduled for June — Colon's included — will likely be rescheduled for later in the year.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.