SUNBURY — The homicide case against Sabian Ebersole is headed toward jury selection and a trial in Northumberland County Court in January.
Ebersole, 20, who appeared in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday via videoconference, is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 11. Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 over the death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018.
Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, told Saylor that he has a video interview of co-defendants in which other interviews are referenced. He does not have videos or transcripts of those referenced interviews.
The officer in the video states: "Your statements are not consistent with what you told me a week or two ago," according to Rudinski.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee said he knows the interview Rudinski is referencing. He said he would provide that information to the attorney as soon as possible.
Ebersole originally pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but President Judge Charles Saylor rejected the original plea deal earlier this year. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Three witnesses now face felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities. John Feather, 20, of Shamokin, Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, and Madison Collins, 19, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court.
Coal Township police say Feather, Collins, Lytle and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and Ebersole allegedly shot Rivera.
The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.
Ebersole, Feather and Lytle are scheduled for a criminal motion hearing to join cases at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22 in front of Saylor.