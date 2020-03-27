LEWISBURG — The Snyder and Union county courts canceled jury selections scheduled for April.
Jurors summoned to participate in Snyder County's jury selection on April 13 and 14 can expect confirmation letters in the mail. Letters are expected to be mailed out early next week, according to Court Administrator Kelly Heeter.
Jurors in Union County will receive letters confirming the cancelation of jury selection previously scheduled for April 20 and 21, per President Judge Michael Hudock's emergency judicial declaration.
Jurors can expect to be rescheduled for July's jury selections. Additional jury packets will follow in the mail, Heeter said.