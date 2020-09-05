SUNBURY — Jury trials and jury selections will resume in Northumberland County later this month following an order from President Judge Charles Saylor.
Saylor's order went into effect Aug. 31 and will run through Oct. 31, which reinstates jury trials at the Northumberland County Court house.
Saylor also ordered that all court proceedings can be done by video and that even though an incarcerated defendant may want to be present, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a judge may still order the individual to appear by video.
Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn said some cases may still be canceled based on the defendants — who have the right to be present for hearings.
"Any high-profile cases or complex cases that can't really be conducted by video will be considered and possibly delayed," he said. "Some cases are just very complex and all parties would need to be present."
A hearing for accused murderer Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton, was scheduled for Friday inside the Northumberland County Courthouse but was canceled because Burgess requested to be present.
Burgess is accused by Stonington state police of beating to death 3-year old Arabella Parker last year.
The Northumberland County Jail has had 33 inmates and two guards test positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 30, according to O'Hearn. Burgess is incarcerated at the jail.
The order also states that a defendant's right to a prompt trial can be put on hold, which would block any defendant from arguing Rule 600, which is a law that guarantees a person would be brought to trial within one year of the original arrest.
O'Hearn said there could be certain cases that will still need to get to court or trial even with this order in place.
That would include the trial of former SCI-Coal Township prison guard and accused rapist John Kurtz.
Kurtz is scheduled to go to trial in October after state troopers accuse the 45-year old Milton resident of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, according to troopers.
Kurtz, who was arrested in Dec. 2017, remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $1.75 million cash bail.
Saylor said as of now the Kurtz trial is set to take place and is not being delayed at this time.
Kurtz is being represented by defense attorney Michael Suders.
O'Hearn said the plans for jury selection for trials will include bringing 50 county residents into the courthouse into one courtroom where they will be socially distanced and wearing masks. Then a second group at a different time in the day to follow the same procedures and so forth.
Saylor also ordered that any court filings can be done electronically rather than in person until Oct. 31.