The U.S. Supreme Court heard the biggest gun control case in nearly a decade on Monday, and if the court decides to render a decision — expected by July — it could affect existing gun laws across the nation, said two of the Valley's political experts.
"A lot of the arguments centered around whether the Supreme Court should even hear the case, because the law that was going to be reviewed was altered," said Alison Merrill, Susquehanna University assistant professor, department of political science.
The argument centered on a New York law that allowed New York City residents to have a permit for a gun at home but barred them from transporting the gun elsewhere except to seven New York City shooting ranges.
The law was challenged by three handgun owners who had such "premises licenses."
They said the law was a violation of their Second Amendment right to bear arms because they could not transport their guns to shooting ranges and competitions outside the city or to second homes.
"It is very possible that the Court will avoid a ruling on the Second Amendment question here," said Scott Meinke, Bucknell professor of political science.
New York changed the law in question, he said, giving the gun owners essentially everything they had asked for.
"As a result," Meinke said, "there's a good argument that the current case is moot. The federal courts don't decide hypothetical questions, only actual, live controversies, and there may not be one here anymore. The argument at the Court showed that at least five justices might be open to dismissing the case on those grounds. Of course, if that happens, it leaves the big Second Amendment questions open, and the justices will continue to be peppered with appeals to clarify the meaning of their 2008 decision."
The Supreme Court ruled 11 years ago that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to bear arms, Meinke explained.
"But the Court's ruling was very narrow," he noted. "It said that handguns in the home for self-defense could not be banned. That decision leaves many big questions about gun rights and gun control unanswered."
Since the 2008 decision, Meinke noted, the Court has mostly avoided making further rulings on the issue. "The case argued this past week is the first time the justices have considered more limits on gun owners," he said.
Implications of a decision
The implications of a clear ruling in this case would be substantial, Meinke said.
"If the Court were to rule that New York's law violated the Constitution," he explained, "it would suggest that the justices were ready to take a more expansive view of what the Second Amendment protects. Such a ruling would call restrictive state and local laws into question and invite further challenges. A ruling in favor of New York would suggest that significant regulations can be placed on the right."
"If they do decide to issue an opinion it would make it very very difficult for many regulations on guns to survive," Merrill added. "But if they dismiss this case the people who are very supportive of the Second Amendment, particularly as regards the individual right to bear arms, will have a lot to be worried about. Because there are plenty of cases the Court could review that deal with other aspects of gun ownership and gun laws that are just waiting in the wings."
Even if the justices decide to dismiss this particular case, Merrill said, "they would probably move on to another case having to do with gun law. One way or another, I think we're going to get a Second Amendment decision this term."
Associated Press contributed to this report.