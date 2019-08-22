SUNBURY — At least five vehicles were struck by a juvenile driver early Wednesday morning in the area of the Americus Hose Company on Linden Street, according to Sunbury police.
At around 12:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Americus Hose Company for a report of a lifted pick-up truck hitting multiple vehicles on River Ave., Church St., Penn St., South River Ave., and a house struck on River Ave., according to police.
Officers were advised the vehicle then headed toward Route 890 and Stonington state police were notified, police said.
The vehicle was eventually spotted at 2nd and Race Street and the driver, who was a juvenile, was taken into custody.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said no one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA