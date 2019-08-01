NORTHUMBERLAND — Persistence has finally paid off for Point Township, where for 20 years, supervisors have been seeking grant money to renovate and expand its current municipal building, said board of supervisors Vice Chairman Montie Peters.
On Wednesday, the township was awarded a $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program match grant to do just that.
"The building [at 759 Ridge Road], which began as a garage, is heavily used," Peters explained. "It needs handicapped restrooms. The sewer authority is in a trailer out back and it needs to be in the building. We're going to make it into a one-stop shop. We'll require the tax collector to come back here. The police department will be relocated from here to the back. But we couldn't just look at our taxpayers and ask for $1 million — it's a lot of money."
Merle Phillips, former Pa. House Rep 108th district., couldn't push this through, "but he never stopped trying. And when Lynda Culver took over representing the district, she hasn't either. Every few years, she's tried to get this grant for us, looked for different ways to fund it and now it's happened and we're grateful. This is half a million dollars that doesn't fall on our taxpayers, that's important to us."
When Gov. Wolf came up with this RACP program, "Lynda was buried in it, John Gordner helped, and Wolf signed off on it."
Culver noted that "Point Township supervisors worked hard on a needs assessment for many years, trying to decide how to meet the needs of the community.
"With the advent of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway," she added, "They know there is going to be growth here, and they want to be prepared for that growth."
The whole project is purpose-driven, added Point Township Police Chief Joshua Vankirk. "We want to take what is now some scattered resources for our residents and make it a one-stop government shop. As we develop different programs, they'll be able to walk in the door and have us at their beck and call."