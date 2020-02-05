SELINSGROVE — Jess Arce looked as if she could hardly contain her happiness as an 8-year-old female Labrador Retriever named CWD Val licked her face and jumped gleefully all over her.
Arce, 35, a Purple Heart recipient who worked in the military as a K9 handler, traveled from Nashville to Selinsgrove this week to be reunited with Val, a retired explosive detection dog. The reunion was made possible by K9 Hero Haven, a nonprofit organization in Herndon that rescues retired military and service dogs, rehabilitates them and places them with combat veterans or retired police officers. Arce is the first female handler that K9 Hero Haven reunited with their dog.
"I'm so happy. There are no words for this," said Arce after Tuesday's reunion.
Arce joined the United States Army in June 2004 with the military occupational specialty (MOS) of Military Police. She was deployed with her Military Police Unit to Iraq from 2004 to 2005. She returned to Fort Bragg, N.C., and was assigned to the 82nd Military Police Company and deployed to Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008 where she re-enlisted for Military Working Dog School. She completed MWD school at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. She was an MWD handler until she separated from the service in 2013.
During her time with the army, Arce was injured from an improvised explosive device in Baghdad in 2004.
After separating from the military, she worked for AMK9 as a K9 handler assigned to the Baghdad Embassy Security Forces (BESF), in Baghdad, Iraq. Val was assigned to her in February 2015 and they worked posts on the U.S. Embassy and checkpoints outside the embassy until November 2016.
Val aged out this year and came to K9 Hero Haven. Arce and friends have been following K9 Hero Haven, waiting for Val to appear on the organization's Facebook page.
"She's my best friend," said Arce. "We're retiring together. I'm just going to spend all my time with her."
She plans to return to Nashville with Val where they will live together, just her and the dog.
"We're going to McDonald's," she said. "She's getting a cheeseburger."
Since 2015, K9 Hero Haven, founded and operated by Anne Gibbs, has placed 264 retired service, police and military dogs into new homes, 11 of which have been reunited with their original handlers.
"She (Arce) is our first female handler we're reuniting with their dog," said Gibbs. "We're super excited to put them together. It always makes me teary-eyed. I always get so super excited. I love seeing them together after years of not seeing each other."
There are at least 2,800 active-duty service dogs in all branches of the military, police and border control, and approximately 300 of those canines retire each year to be adopted by their handlers or the public. At least 65 dogs have been killed in action in the past decade compared with 300 killed in the Vietnam War era, according to the U.S. War Dogs Association Inc.
K9 Hero Haven has 49 dogs, 12 of which are ready for adoption. For more information about K9 Hero Haven, visit k9herohaven.org or visit the Facebook page.