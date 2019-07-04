5K kicks off day of festivities in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — Valley runners stretched, jogged in place and prepared for the 26th annual Independence Day 5K through the borough Thursday.
The race, which featured 405 runners, began at 8 a.m. for the second straight year and runners began to arrive at 7 a.m.
"We came to support our friends and community," Joyce Miller, of Laurelton, said. "It's a perfect day for a race and a perfect day to be with friends and family at this entire event."
The temperature at the start of the 3.1-mile race was at 76 degrees and was starting to get humid but there wasn't a cloud in the sky, which made race director Linda Skinner happy.
"What a great day we are having," she said. "We are right on pace with the usual amount of runners and we look forward to the whole day. The weather couldn't be better for this race."
In years past, the event drew as many as 700 people, Skinner said. "It's a tradition and for so many people," she said.
Before the event even started, Mifflinburg sophomore Emily Seebold, 15, got to sing the National Anthem.
"It is such a great honor," she said. "I was so excited and I am just thrilled to be here with everyone today."
The race was the start of an all-day celebration in the Mifflinburg Community Park, which included a fireworks display Thursday night.
A children's fun run was held along with a tennis tournament, a pet parade and loads of food.
"It just shows what kind of community we have," Patricia Parker, of Lewisburg, said. "Each of our communities goes out and supports each other."