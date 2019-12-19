WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Police Department in conjunction with the Police K9 Project and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, are inviting all 6th -through 12th-grade students who reside in Northumberland County to participate in a project to design a logo for the police K9 project. The contest will run from Jan. 15 to March 1.
This logo will be represented in a variety of ways to include an upcoming K9 T-shirt fundraiser. The Police K9 Project is a registered 501 (C) (3), non-profit organization that was created to fund the Watsontown Police Department’s, Police K-9 Mariska. K9 Mariska is a (non-bite) narcotics detection dog, who serves not only Watsontown but Northumberland County in its entirety through the District Attorney’s Office.
Students in Warrior Run Area School District, Shamokin Area School District, Mount Carmel Area School District and Line Mountain Area School Districts are participating, but any student who lives outside the district in the county can submit by mailing or delivering their submission to the Watsontown Police Department 318 Main St, Watsontown, Pa., 17777. All students participating in the above-named school districts may make their submissions in school.
Submissions should be submitted on standard size paper, in any format (pen, pencil, color, paint, etc.) with the student’s name, grade and school district on the back. Any home school students may include address. Finalists will be chosen from each school district and will receive prizes.
A grand prize winner will then be chosen from the finalists. That student will receive the grand prize of a pizza party for up to 25 students, a T-shirt with their design on it, Wal-Mart Gift Card and recognition from the above agencies. All students will receive certificates of recognition for their participation.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER