SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Chief Brad Hare are in the beginning stages of setting up a Citizen Police Advisory Commission.
"This is something I thought about before all the protests," Karlovich said. "I wanted us as a city to be able to have a partnership between our community and the police department. This is all still in the early process."
Karlovich said he wants the commission to be made up of only citizens who represent the community.
"It's for them to be better heard by our police and our local government," he said. "I am looking for people who want to be a part of this to represent our diversity of our city, sexuality, race, income levels and so forth. Remember, If any right of any person is diminished, even, at the slightest amount due to prejudice, then at any time, any of mine or your rights can be as well for any reason and that is not a just or fair society for anyone who calls the United States of America home."
Hare said he and the mayor are in the beginning stages and they want to make sure the commission is set up properly and would only be an asset to everyone.
"We want our citizens to have a voice," Hare said. "This is in the very early stages and we want to make sure this is set up correctly."
Shamokin Mayor John Brown said forming a commission is a good idea.
"Input never hurts," Brown said. "The more people you have looking at something, looking at ideas is better in any situation. I would not be opposed to something like this in Shamokin."
Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed said the borough has already been talking with community members.
"We have had some meetings to discuss community issues that were held at Susquehanna University with a panel of people last year," Reed said. "There have been some things already started in Selinsgrove. As far as the future I would discuss it with the police chief."
Karlovich said current elected politicians need not apply.
"There should be no current elected official to serve on the commission at any time, this is an advisory board for us all. They won't set policy or make any decisions, they will just bring concerns or suggestions to us," Karlovich said. "We take pride with how our officers and the members of the public interact with one another. The idea would be for this commission to serve as a liaison between the community and the police department by mediating problems or conflicts and serving as an advocate for programs, ideas, and methods to continue to improve the relationship between the police and community."
Karlovich said anyone interested should email City Hall at sunbury1@ptd.net with a detailed letter explaining why they want to be on the commission and how they represent their community.