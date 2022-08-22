SUNBURY — Former Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the S.W.E.E.P project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — is continuing his push in moving the project forward.
Karlovich secured 46 tons of material needed for trials at the project, which is located between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, he told City Council members Monday night.
Phase 1 of the S.W.E.E.P project should be complete by the end of September, Karlovich told council members.
"We are all excited for this," he said. "All of the volunteers are very excited to have people walking the trails."
The donation came from New Enterprise Stone and Line Co., of Winfield, Karlovich said.
The first 23 tons of materials will be delivered free of charge and the second will be picked up by the city and dumped at the wetlands, Karlovich said.
Councilman Jim Eister thanked Karlovich for his continued efforts.
"We are all happy with how everything is going," he said. "You are doing a great job with this."
Eister said G&R Charles, of Port Trevorton, will begin to break ground at the property soon for the second phase of the project.
Karlovich said he is also seeking sponsors to name the trails, which will be available for the public to walk.
The construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
The wetlands have received roughly $125,000 in various grants and donations, according to city officials. The city has also applied for more funding from the state and federal government.