'Keeping the Beat' now available as Apple Podcast

The Daily Item's audio feature, "Keeping the Beat," is now available as an Apple Podcast.
The weekly digital program that features interviews with local musicians and vocalists, along with selections of their music, is available by searching "Keeping the Beat" on the Apple Podcasts app.
Listeners are invited to subscribe to the podcast, enabling all future episodes to be automatically delivered to their computers or mobile devices.
A total of eight shows are now available. They feature Ann Kerstetter, Buzz Meachum, Becky Blue, Bob Randall, Danelle Cressinger, Van Wagner and Frank Wicher.
The latest podcast, released last night, features Beverley Conrad, a fiddler who performs at a variety of venues and events across the region.
Keeping the Beat is hosted by Daily Item Features Editor John Zaktansky and debuts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday on The Daily Item website at dailyitem.com, and now on the Apple Podcasts platform.
All previous episodes are archived and remain available for download or streaming at any time. The Daily Item plans to make the podcast available on Google Play and other podcasting platforms in the coming weeks.