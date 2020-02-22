Keller among distinguished guests at fire department banquet

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Fire Department experienced a few firsts during Saturday nights 27th annual banquet held at the Sunbury Social Club.
For the first time, the department joined together with the Sunbury Fire Police to honor each other for each department's community service.
The other first was having a U.S. Congressman present during a banquet.
Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Keller sat among the near 300 guests while Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said the department was honored to have Keller in attendance.
"For the first time ever we have a U.S. Congressman here," Wertz said. "We are so glad he could be with us tonight."
Keller said he wouldn't have missed the event.
"This turnout shows the strength of our community," Keller said. "It shows the outstanding people who step up to go out there and keep us and our families safe every day."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich was also in attendance, along with City Council members Jim Eister and Josh Brosious.
"Our department and fire police are an absolute blessing to our community," Karlovich said. "I thank them and their families for their service and dedication to provide volunteer emergency and protective services to our community."
Wertz said the department has already been called out for 45 incidents and that the department is beginning to come together and work as one.
"We are getting things in order and moving forward," he said.