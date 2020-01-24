SUNBURY — Facing his first full election, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said he wants voters to know the three biggest things he wants to focus on while in Washington are veteran's care, skills for people to get better jobs and health care.
Keller, R-12, also defended President Donald Trump and said Trump has been being attacked from the day he took office.
"He (Trump) has been banged on so much that sooner or later you fight back," Keller said. "The first thing we need to do is treat everyone with respect no matter who we are. No matter what the president does it is never good enough. President Trump has done so much to help everybody in America. None of this is perfect, there is only one that is, my savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. That's it."
Locally, Keller said he wants to focus on his district by providing funding to help veterans when they leave the service.
"The first thing is making sure we take care of our veterans," he said. "We get them ready to get through boot camp but we also need to make sure we get them ready to get back into society when they are finished."
Keller said making sure people get an education is also on his list.
"We need to make sure people have the skills to do the jobs that are available without putting debt on them," he said. "We need to find out how we deliver education and pay for it. We need to look at how to make sure opportunities are available."
Keller said examples are happening in the district.
"We have businesses partnering with education," he said. "A student can go for two years and the get the provided equipment they will be using to do the job. These are models we see happening."
Health care is also at the top of Keller's list, he said.
"We need to make sure we look at prescription drugs and make them more affordable," he said. "Health care and plans and how people can afford them and how it is purchased needs to be looked at. We need to make the avenues available for people to access health care at an affordable cost."
