Congressman Fred Keller (R-12-Kreamer) on Friday introduced legislation that aims to increase milk consumption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). The legislation would give participants over the age of two the option of having two percent reduced fat milk and whole milk as part of their diet. The bill, Giving Increased Variety to Ensure Milk into the Lives of Kids Act, is otherwise known as the GIVE MILK Act.
“Whole milk and two percent reduced fat milk remain some of the most nutritious options to support a healthy upbringing," Keller said. "It is essential that we expand these critical sources of nutrients in our federal nutrition assistance programs. I am ntroducing the GIVE MILK Act to ensure whole milk and two percent reduced fat milk are readily available for our families and children relying on the WIC program while simultaneously supporting our nation’s dairy farmers.”
The GIVE MILK Act, added Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, "would make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families, providing infants, children and mothers the nutrients they need during key developmental stages."