U.S. Congressman Fred Keller said during a one-hour telephone town hall event Tuesday afternoon, that he will be traveling to the southwest border to assess the situation for himself, "and be informed about what is happening."
Several questions by callers were very concerned about illegal immigration, and the situation at the border, which Keller referred to as a crisis.
"Frankly, the president should be going there. The vice president should be going there," said Keller, R-12, Kremer, when a caller asked about illegal immigrants and border security.
Keller said the surge at the border was triggered by the Biden administration.
He cited the Trump administration policy of working with the Mexican government and discouraging people from coming to the border.
"That was a policy that was working," he said.
"There is a problem there now. First, we need to force the administration to recognize it is a crisis," Keller said.
At least four callers were upset about the national debt, saying it was irresponsible to keep spending money we don't have, to where we are now nearing $30 trillion in national debt.
Keller said he voted against the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill because, he contends, "90 percent of the bill has nothing directly targeted to COVID."
He noted that Republicans did not have a say in what was in the bill, and that the money would "sooner or later have to be paid for by our grandchildren."
Keller was also asked several questions about gun control, COVID-19's effect on small businesses, and the recent $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, and the national debt.
There was one questioner who asked about the recent spate of mass shootings, universal background checks and gun control of assault weapons.
Keller said he would be looking to various law enforcement agencies "to see what they think about how the banning of assault weapons in the early 2000s affected gun violence. Guns are not violent. People can be violent. I want to focus on the actions of the individual and not the instrument that they use to inflict harm upon another. That is where our dialog needs to go."
A caller from Williamsport said that we have so much debt here, why are we sending money overseas — our money should stay here for our people.
"That's one of the reasons I did not support some of the spending in the $1.9 trillion relief bill," he answered. Keller did not object to helping others. "When we are looking at policy, we should be making sure that what we are doing is responsible and helping is coming here to help senior citizens, veterans, and children that need help here in America. We need to provide that help before we send money to foreign governments."