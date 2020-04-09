The Senate twisted itself into knots Thursday over President Donald Trump’s new coronavirus aid request, as Democrats refused to rubber-stamp his proposal for $250 billion more to boost small businesses, demanding modifications along with an additional $250 billion for health care providers and states. Republicans wouldn’t go along.
The standoff doesn’t end the pursuit of more rescue funds, but it came as the government reported that 6.6 million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, increasing worries that the economy is sliding toward a severe recession. The small business program at issue is off to a rocky rollout.
GOP leader Mitch McConnell sought to keep Thursday’s debate limited to Trump’s request and wouldn’t accept Democratic additions. Even if the GOP plan had succeeded in the Senate, the Democratic-controlled House is determined to make changes to ensure small businesses in minority communities benefit from the burst of government funding.
Democrats and Republicans agree the aid is urgently needed and talks are sure to continue, but it reinforces that Congress and the White House will need to find bipartisan agreement — especially with lawmakers scattered in their states and districts and both the House and Senate unable to conduct roll-call votes.
“We need to put more money into this,” Congressman Fred Keller said during a conference call with small business owners, bankers and media. “This is probably one of the better programs that have come out of something like this in a long time. We want to make sure our businesses have the resources they need.”
Michael Kane and Steve Dixel of the Pennsylvania Eastern District of the Small Business Administration fielded multiple questions about the program concerning struggles with applying for a loan, terms for lenders and borrower forgiveness.
Dixel, the district director, said he expects the U.S. Treasury to release localized data concerning the number of applications and program loans awarded but didn’t yet have those figures.
The Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, is designed to keep employees on business payrolls and out of the Unemployment Compensation Program. Individual businesses and nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees are eligible for up to $10 million. If protocol is followed, the loans are fully forgiven.
Proceeds are intended for payroll costs including benefits and income taxes and most mortgage interest, rent and utilities. For loans to be forgiven, at least 75 percent of the funds must be used on the payroll.
The program launched April 3. Today, self-employed individuals are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted by June 30.
Kane encouraged small business owners to also explore the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, also through SBA. The first $10,000 loaned can qualify as a grant, he said.
“The goal here is to make sure these businesses are able to survive and are able to pay their vendors,” Kane said.
“Nobody thinks this will be the Senate’s last word on COVID-19," McConnell said. “Let’s continue to work together, with speed and bipartisanship. We will get through this crisis together.”
Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.