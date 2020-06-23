LEWISBURG — Homeowners in Kelly Township, Union County, could receive up to $25,000 in home improvements, according to SEDA-Council of Governments.
The Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program is funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds channeled through the federal and state governments.
SEDA-COG administers the CDBG grant for Kelly Township. The township is the grant applicant, pursuing the funds on behalf of its residents. The Union County Housing Authority manages the housing rehabilitation process.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
Applicants must own their home or have life rights to live there; meet income qualifications; be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills; provide proof of insurance; live in the home an additional five years.
For more information or to apply to get on the waitlist, call Union County Housing Authority at 570-522-1300 or TDY 1-800-654-5984.
