SUNBURY — The 2019 Salvation Army Kettle Drive in Sunbury and Milton brought in $94,128 in last year's fundraising campaign — nearly $6,000 short of its goals.
Joel Harris, coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, said the goal last year was $100,000 — $40,000 for the Milton office and $60,000 for the Sunbury office. Milton raised $36,598 and Sunbury raised $57,530 between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve in December.
"While both locations fell just shy of their goals, they fell within our anticipated outcome and we are able to continue providing effective services to those in need," said Harris.
In 2018, the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Drive for the Sunbury area exceeded its goal, but the Milton citadel came up more than $7,000 short of its goal. The two offices collectively brought in $97,977.38 — $61,300.17 from the Sunbury office and $37,677.21 from the Milton office — between Nov. 17 and Dec. 24.
The Sunbury area had kettles at Boscov’s and the main entrance at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove, Community Aid in Selinsgrove, Family Dollar in Sunbury, Sunbury Market House in Sunbury, Surplus Outlet in Northumberland, Tractor Supply in Shamokin Dam and Walmart in Selinsgrove.
The Milton area had kettles at Big Lots in Lewisburg, Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, Great ValU in Turbotville, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market in Lewisburg, Street of Shops in Lewisburg and Walmart in Lewisburg.
