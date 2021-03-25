DANVILLE — The Kidsville Playground Association is looking for volunteers to help clean up Kidsville at Washies Playground on April 10.
The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. to reopen the playground, which has been shut down for a year because of COVID, said association Treasurer Bonnie Trump.
"We've been opening up and cleaning up, unfortunately, we found some vandalism," Trump said.
She said workers will spread new mulch and pressure wash the playground equipment.
Trump said anyone can volunteer.
"It wouldn't hurt to bring a shovel or a rake," she added.
She also asked that neighbors keep a watch out for vandals at the playground, which is along Faust Street in the borough. She said skateboarders ruined the kiddie sliding board.
She said there are surveillance cameras there.
"We're going to start penalizing people and having them arrested," Trump said.
— JOE SYLVESTER