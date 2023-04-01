TREVORTON — Kindergarten students at Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton are learning how to ride bikes for the first time.
The All Kids Bike Program, in its second year in the district, is part of a global movement on a mission to teach every child how to ride a bike in physical education classes in kindergarten. The program provides an inclusive learn-to-ride opportunity packed with fun, gratification and success, according to Holly Scheib, elementary health/physical education teacher.
“It allows kids to develop at their own pace,” said Scheib. “They learn to balance first without training wheels. When they have the confidence, we can transition to two wheels.”
In total, 60 students are signed up with parental permission to be involved in the program. Each group gets 30-minute sessions each week.
Building upon a foundation of skills acquired in each lesson, students achieve milestones that guide them from walking, gliding and a final goal of pedaling a bike independently. The program includes a specialized balance bike called a Stride Bike with pedals that can be removed as well as a helmet for each child.
Each class begins with a helmet check and a reminder that everyone should always wear a helmet when riding. They progress through several lessons based on the individual abilities of each child. This means that a child who already knows how to ride a bike can participate in the physical activity and benefit alongside a child who has no prior experience on a bike, said Scheib.
The elementary school gymnasium is set up as a mini biking course. After several weeks of lessons, Scheib moves to different activities, including musical hula hoops, a tag game, relay races, red light green light, obstacle courses and gliding contests.
Scheib said she came across the program prior to the 2021-22 school year. Former Elementary Principal Jeanne Menko authorized the $6,000 purchase of the bicycles, helmets and equipment. It started in March 2022 for the first year.
Kindergarten Knox Rodziewicz, 6, spent his Thursday session playing the musical hoola hoop game. The students biked around the gym to music. When the music stopped, they had to find a hoola hoop on the floor and place their front tire in it. One by one hoola hoops were removed as the game went on.
Knox said the program helps him learn how to use the bicycle outside of school.
“Sometimes I ride my bike at my own house,” he said.