SHAMOKIN DAM — All major issues have been dealt with and crews are working to get the bridge between Northumberland and Sunbury open by November, said PennDOT representative Ted Deptula.
Deptula provided an update on the King Street railroad crossing project to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce transportation committee during their meeting Friday at Hoss's Steak and Sea House, in Shamokin Dam.
Any possible issues "have already been discovered and we see no issues at this point," Deptula said. "It looks like we are set to have this open by Thanksgiving."
The road to and from Sunbury via the Priestley Bridge has been closed since July on the Northumberland Borough side so construction workers can upgrade the railroad crossing.
Deptula said new pipes were put in place and crews have been working on schedule.
Committee Chairman Joe McGranaghan, who is also the Shamokin Dam mayor, said construction crews were doing the best they could even when dealing with trucks who may not always follow road signs.
"There is a lot of trucks that just don't pay attention and don't take the detours," he said. "I commend the crews for working around this."
The railroad crossing work is part of PennDOT's $14 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland.
Newly-elected State Rep. David Rowe, R-85, attended the meeting and said he was pleased to be there and get updates. "These meetings are very helpful as they keep us informed on what is coming up," he said.
Rowe was joined by State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, who commended the group for keeping the state representatives in the loop.