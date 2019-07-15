NORTHUMBERLAND — Railroad work will close Route 147 north and south on the tracks on King Street that approach the river bridge and Priestley Ave., from noon Friday until noon Monday, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson, Monday night.
Besides the weekend work, the detours on that section of King Street continue in half widths. Right now, King Street is open to northbound car traffic from the City of Sunbury. Southbound traffic from Northumberland is detoured via Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury.
"It's the price we have to pay sometimes to fix a part of King Street that is truly in need of repairs," said Northumberland Borough Dan Berard, late Monday night. "It's in terrible condition. So the decision was made to close it in both directions. It's a safety issue. Not just for cars but also for trains."
All of this is part of the ongoing $14 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project.