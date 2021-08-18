SUNBURY — The Kiwanis Club of Sunbury will host a Seafood-Fest Sept. 3 at Brewers Outlet parking lot, Reagan Street.
Items available: bushel of No. 2 steamed crabs (approx. 7-8 dozen), $135; crab/artichoke dip (20-oz tub), $11; Mahogany clams (35 lb. bag, approx. 200 count), $45; New England live lobsters (approx. 1 1/4 lb.), $16; flounder stuffed with crab meat, 5 lb. (12 portions, fresh), $48; shrimp for grilling, 2 lb. (16-20 count), $18; fresh mini crab cakes (24-3.5 oz), $50; lobster macaroni and cheese (4-20 oz. containers), $37; frozen haddock filets, 10 lb. case, $75; fresh cod, 10 lb., $64; little neck clams (approx. 300 count), $90; mussels, 10 lb. bag, $26.
Pickup times on Sept. 3 will be between 2 and 7 p.m. Mail orders must be made by Aug. 25 to Kiwanis Club of Sunbury, P.O. Box 711, Sunbury, PA 17801. Drop-off orders must be made by Aug. 28 at Brewers Outlet, 231 Reagan St., Sunbury. Make checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Sunbury.
Additional information is available by calling 570-286-7465.