LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg hosts an electronic recycling fundraiser 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the parking lot of Weis Markets along Route 15.
According to the club’s Facebook page, cell phones, speakers, radios, hand-held electronics, flat-screen televisions, computers and printers will be accepted. Items that won’t be accepted are curved screen televisions and anything containing freon.
Fees are charged for each device, from as low as $7 for cell phones and handheld electronics to $35 for televisions 30 inches or larger. The recycling event is open to residents of all communities.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO