SUNBURY — A Klingerstown man is jailed on $100,000 bail and faces felony endangering the welfare of children after troopers said he used drugs around the child and inadvertently injured the child during an altercation with a female.
Joseph Gill, of Line Mountain Road, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Friday morning and was sent to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000.
The incident began in July when troopers at Stonington received a complaint from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials, according to officials.
Troopers began an investigation and spoke to a woman who said Gill was using drugs and, during an altercation, grabbed her arm and began twisting it and pushed her backward into a wall, troopers said.
The woman said during that altercation Gill stopped because a three-year-old child ran up to the woman and the child was inadvertently kicked by Gill and struck the wall, according to court documents.
The woman told police that Gill said if she left him he would kill her and members of her family, troopers said.
The woman said she couldn’t take it anymore and left, troopers said.
Troopers then interviewed a neighbor who told police he heard Gill yelling and screaming in the yard while doing yard work and that the woman had said Gill was abusive, according to officials.
Gill was interviewed by troopers on Aug. 10 and told law enforcement he never assaulted the woman and she is the one that is aggressive, troopers said.
Gill admitted to using methamphetamine in the past but denied ever having drugs in the home or garage, troopers said.
Gill, who is being represented by Sunbury attorney James Best, appeared before Toomey Friday morning and was sent to jail on $100,000 cash bail on the charges.
Toomey said he set the bail at $100,000 because of the severity of the charges.
Gill will now appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31 in front of Toomey.