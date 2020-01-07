By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — Jim Knight formally joined the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Char Gray, Matt Schumacher and Knight make up the three-member governing board. Knight replaces Jim Murphy, a short-term appointee who lost a bid to Knight in November’s general election for a full six-year term.
Board leadership shuffled during Monday’s reorganization meeting. Schumacher was chosen to be chair and Gray vice chair. The pair flip-flopped roles. All three supervisors voted in favor.
The supervisors voted to have the Union County Treasurer’s Office collect taxes for the township. It’s the second consecutive year the board chose the county to collect on the township’s behalf.
The township tax collector position, last held by Gary Kleppinger, is an elected position. No one ran for office. By choosing the county, Schumacher said the township will save about $40,000.
“We’ll take a little delay on our revenue coming in to save $40,000 annually,” Schumacher said, reiterating a point made by township Manager Stacey Kifolo that there’s a slight delay in the receipt of tax revenue compared to having a township tax collector perform the function.
Supervisors delayed a decision on an appointment to fill a vacancy on the township Planning Commission, a seven-member board that reviews site development plans and makes recommendations to the township supervisors.
The appointment is for four years. The vacancy was created when Knight stepped down from the commission.
The supervisors chose to wait at least one more month. Gray expressed desire to seek someone from the township’s farming community.
“We’ve been lacking in that area for a long time,” Kifolo said.
“I’ve knocked on every farmer’s door. They all turned me down. They don’t stay up that late,” Marilyn Murphy, township resident, said.
Supervisors appointed Dominic Silvers to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board.
Patricia Musselman was appointed to join the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Board (BVRA). Gray suggested the possibility Kelly Township could appoint one of the excess candidates who applied for the East Buffalo Township vacancy, if it’s deemed legal to do so since they’re not Kelly Township residents.
Gray said township Solicitor Pete Matson and BVRA Solicitor Bob Cravitz agreed that Kelly Township could appoint a representative from another municipality.
Kelly Township is a member of BVRA by officials there have expressed the desire to withdraw, a complex situation that remains unresolved.
Jack Malloy was appointed to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission for 2020, with Schumacher chosen as an alternate. Knight opposed Schumacher’s selection as an alternate. Gray is the township’s second member. The next meeting is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the police station, 1610 Industrial Blvd.
Knight was appointed to the Central Keystone Council of Governments board.
Schumacher was chosen to remain as the township’s representative on the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services Board. Knight is the alternate. 2020 is the first year the board — with members from East Buffalo and Kelly townships and Lewisburg — will oversee financial aspects like budget and purchasing for the William Cameron Engine Company. The board meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the museum building across from the fire station on 11 Buffalo Road.
Supervisors appointed the firm of Stahl Sheaffer of Selinsgrove as the review engineer for the township Planning Commission. Mid-Penn Engineering, Lewisburg, was selected as the backup firm.
Regular supervisor meetings remain the second Monday each month of 2020. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road.
Supervisor work session, also open to the public, will remain at 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday unless rescheduled or canceled by the board on an as-needed basis.
For meeting information, the township budget and more, visit www.ebtwp.org.