Knoebels awards scholarships

ELYSBURG — Ten employees at Knoebels Amusement resort were awarded with $500 scholarships in recognition of their scholarstic achievements and aspirations, as well as their contributions as team members.
Knoebels has awarded approximately $113,000 to 226 team members since the start of the program in 1997. This year’s recipients include 10 team members who are on the path to becoming nurses, a speech and language pathologist, an immunologist and more.
Recipients are Paul Ahrensfield, of Ashland, a 2016 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School; Emilee Barnhardt, of Kulpmont, a 2018 graduate of Mount Carmel Junior/Senior High School; Tyler Pierce, of Danville, a 2020 graduate of Danville Area High School; Annie Richardson, of Shamokin, a 2017 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; Ashley Schott, of Elysburg, a 2018 graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School; Colton Schwartz, of Shamokin, a 2020 graduate of Line Mountain High School; Cameron Wayne, of Coal Township, a2016 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; Caitlin Weaver, of Klingerstown, a 2019 graduate of Tri-Valley High School; Christopher Wetzel, of Coal Township, a 1993 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; and Joshua Wolfe (Grounds), of Danville, a 2018 graduate of Agora Cyber Charter School.
Three Knoebels team members have also been nominated for a 2020 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association (PAPA) scholarship. Those students are Emilee Barnhardt, Heather Klinger, and Cameron Wayne.
