Knoebels awards scholarships

Pictured here (left to right), are 2020 Knoebels Scholarship recipients and members of the third generation of the Knoebel family: Richard (Dick) Knoebel, Colton Schwartz, Paul Ahrensfield, Ashley Schott, Cameron Wayne, Joshua Wolfe, Annie Richardson, Caitlin Weaver, Christopher Wetzel, Leanna Muscato, and Ronald (Buddy) Knoebel. Not pictured but also recipients are Emilee Barnhardt and Tyler Pierce.

 Provided Photo

ELYSBURG — Ten employees at Knoebels Amusement resort were awarded with $500 scholarships in recognition of their scholarstic achievements and aspirations, as well as their contributions as team members.

Knoebels has awarded approximately $113,000 to 226 team members since the start of the program in 1997. This year’s recipients include 10 team members who are on the path to becoming nurses, a speech and language pathologist, an immunologist and more.

Recipients are Paul Ahrensfield, of Ashland, a 2016 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School; Emilee Barnhardt, of Kulpmont, a 2018 graduate of Mount Carmel Junior/Senior High School; Tyler Pierce, of Danville, a 2020 graduate of Danville Area High School; Annie Richardson, of Shamokin, a 2017 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; Ashley Schott, of Elysburg, a 2018 graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School; Colton Schwartz, of Shamokin, a 2020 graduate of Line Mountain High School; Cameron Wayne, of Coal Township, a2016 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; Caitlin Weaver, of Klingerstown, a 2019 graduate of Tri-Valley High School; Christopher Wetzel, of Coal Township, a 1993 graduate of Shamokin Area High School; and Joshua Wolfe (Grounds), of Danville, a 2018 graduate of Agora Cyber Charter School.

Three Knoebels team members have also been nominated for a 2020 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association (PAPA) scholarship. Those students are Emilee Barnhardt, Heather Klinger, and Cameron Wayne.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

Tags

Recommended for you