ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is hosting a drive-thru job fair on April 10 to hire 800 new team members for its new season.
Jon Anderson, Knoebels’ Human Resources director, said the drive-thru job fair will take place in the main parking lot at Knoebels from 1 to 5 p.m. April 10.
“We’re looking forward to this new and streamlined opportunity to add to our team,” said Anderson. “Attendees will be able to meet with park managers and get hired on the spot, and can save time by exploring open positions at www.knoebels.com/jobs.”
Team Knoebels is made up of students saving for a car or college books, parents who pick up a few shifts while their children work at the park, retirees who want to earn extra cash and more.
Based on a 40-hour workweek during the park season, workers 18-years-old and older can earn up to $6,750; 16- and 17-year-olds can earn up to $5,500; and 14- and 15-year-olds can earn up to $4,250. Team members can qualify for a raise each returning season.
In addition to a regular paycheck, team members receive exclusive perks like free admission to 15-plus other parks; exclusive team member events; food coupons and ride tickets in paychecks; 25 percent off park food; 25 percent off ride tickets; a discount at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill and Three Ponds Golf Course; 18 percent off Verizon plans; and scholarships for school aged team members.
School-aged workers are required to have working papers. Pay rates vary, with ride operators being offered a higher rate. For more information or to apply online, visit www.knoebels.com/jobs.