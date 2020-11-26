ELYSBURG — This weekend marks the launch of Knoebels Amusement Resort's first-ever Christmas celebration.
"Joy Through the Grove – A Christmas Light Experience" kicks off on Friday at the park in Elysburg. The drive-through light display will be open nightly Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"It is entirely a drive-thru experience," said spokesperson Stacy Ososkie on Wednesday. "From the time you enter until the end, you can enjoy the event from the warmth, comfort and safety of your personal vehicle."
The Knoebels team members on Wednesday were putting the finishing touches on the decorations by stringing lights up trees and drilling candy canes into the pavement. The light display will begin near Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, then throughout much of the campground. The route will be about one and a half miles long and will include over 400 light-up pieces.
"We're really excited to offer this opportunity to brighten the spirits of everyone throughout the holiday season," Ososkie said. "We feel very lucky to have a brand new event at a time when others are unfortunately being canceled. We look to grow this event every year and make it another opportunity for families to make memories at Knoebels."
The displays feature a variety of Christmas themed scenes, including Knoebels characters, snowmen, Santa Claus in a helicopter, a tropical scene, a massive LED screen on the Twister roller coaster and an international drive with holiday wishes in multiple languages.
“We’re so proud of our team’s effort to make this event something really special even in its first year,” said Trevor Knoebel, fourth-generation Knoebel family member. “We’re hopeful 'Joy Through the Grove' will brighten the spirits of everyone who visits, and we look forward to adding to the event from year to year.”
Though pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, guests are urged to do so if they plan on adding snack packs to their visit which includes Knoebels favorites like fudge, cotton candy, kettle corn, Bavarian nuts and caramel corn. Tickets are $15 for a car during the week and $20 for a car on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; large passenger vans over nine people are $30 for every day.
Guests visiting on Friday, Saturday or Sunday can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course which includes grab-and-go foods, a gift shop, pictures with Santa, and more.
The drive-through starts at 5:30 p.m. every night and goes until 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on the weekend.